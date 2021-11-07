Jordan Howard start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

After being elevated to the active roster last week, Jordan Howard performed exceptionally well as the No. 2 backfield option for the Philadelphia Eagles — finishing the 44-6 victory over the Detroit Lions with 12 carries for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Jordan Howard

Howard has been in and out of Philadelphia for the last few years. He rushed for 525 yards and six touchdowns in 2019 before going down with a neck injury, so his successful outing against the Lions isn’t all that surprising.

Despite Miles Sanders sitting at home last Sunday, the Eagles ran the ball 46 times for an astounding 246 yards. It’s a tad unnerving to fantasy managers that rightfully predicted Sanders to be the feature ball carrier for the Eagles offense this season. How will his role, if it wasn’t already before the ankle injury, be impacted once he’s activated from IR?

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Continue to monitor the Philly backfield as we move closer to kickoff, but Howard might be a viable RB3/flex option against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9.