Boston Scott start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles ran for 236 yards in their 44-6 win over the Detroit Lions last Sunday. After notching three touchdowns in two games, Boston Scott has rightfully earned the spotlight in the Eagles backfield.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Boston Scott

Scott and Jordan Howard combined for 117 yards on the ground and four touchdowns in Week 8 without the injured Miles Sanders. Though head coach Nick Sirianni noted that Sanders would’ve had the same kind of performance if he were available last Sunday, it’s really hard to picture the Eagles moving away from Scott and Howard after the terrific execution they put on display. It’ll be very interesting to see if that’s the case against a Chargers defense that allows a league-worst 159.4 rushing yards per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Scott is a low-risk, high-reward flex option in Week 9.