Kenny Gainwell start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles put on a rushing clinic last Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Kenny Gainwell chipped in with just 27 of the team’s 236 rushing yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Kenny Gainwell

It obviously wasn’t the performance that fantasy managers expected to see out of Gainwell, after racking up 61 total yards and a receiving touchdown in Week 7. The 22-year-old rookie also wasn’t targeted in the passing game throughout the favorable matchup with Miles Sanders still inactive.

Gainwell went on to led the team with 13 carries, but unfortunately was the odd man out this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The if and when the Eagles find some sort of clarity in their running back rotation remains uncertain. For now, leave Gainwell on the bench.