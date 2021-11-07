DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

To everyone’s surprise, the Philadelphia Eagles utilized their ground game from start to finish in the 44-6 victory over the Detroit Lions last Sunday. DeVonta Smith should be more involved against a Los Angeles Chargers defense that allowed 217 yards receiving last week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

Smith has yet to officially break out thus far in his rookie campaign. He caught only one pass for 15 yards against the Lions, though the game script didn’t wind up favoring any of the Eagles’ wideouts. With each passing week, the weight of the decision to keep him in fantasy football lineups grows heavier. You don’t want to be the fantasy manager in your league that has Smith benched when that monster performance comes.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Smith as a WR2/flex option against the Chargers.