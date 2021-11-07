Quez Watkins start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles look to win back-to-back games for the first time in the 2021-22 campaign. They get the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9, and will likely be forced to air it out once again to Quez Watkins and the rest of the receiving corps.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR Quez Watkins

Watkins has been a fan favorite since the preseason. He’s caught 20 passes on 28 targets for 366 yards, and the 6-foot, 193-pound wideout has brought the speed element to head coach Nick Sirianni’s offense. He’s top-5 in the NFL in yards per catch with 18.3.

Barring a potential 50-plus yard receiving bomb from Jalen Hurts in upcoming games, Watkins is a bit of an afterthought in terms of fantasy football production.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bench Watkins.