Dallas Goedert start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field. A week removed from being Philly’s leading receiver in a run-heavy game, Dallas Goedert will continue to climb up the NFL tight end rankings.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert caught a season-best six passes for 72 yards against the Detroit Lions’ precarious pass defense. The Zach Ertz trade two weeks ago has obviously paved the way for Goedert to be the top receiving weapon in this offense for the remainder of the year. Until Jalen Hurts consistently starts linking up with DeVonta Smith, we’ll move forward with this logic.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Goedert.