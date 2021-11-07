Chase Edmonds start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

When the Arizona Cardinals brought in free-agent running back James Conner last offseason, fantasy managers were worried about whether or not Chase Edmonds would retain the starting role. Edmonds may be giving up some carries to Conner, but there is no question that he still plays a pivotal role in this offense. In the Cardinals' last game, Edmonds had seven carries for 30 yards and a touchdown and added an additional 39 receiving yards on three receptions. On the year, Edmonds has played in all eight games and has 75 carries for 427 yards and a touchdown and 30 receptions on 37 targets for 211 yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds

Edmonds and the Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers. They are giving up the 11th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. While this isn’t the best matchup, Edmonds still has good value here. Quarterback Kyler Murray is banged up and so there could be a heavier focus on the run-game or at least check downs which would benefit Edmonds in the passing game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Edmonds in PPR leagues and FLEX him in standard leagues.