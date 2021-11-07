Rondale Moore start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Rondale Moore is the Arizona Cardinals rookie wide receiver. He is still adjusting to the NFL, but he has started carving out a small role for himself in the Cardinals offense. Most recently, Moore had three receptions on four targets for only 24 yards. He has played in all eight of Arizona’s games and he has 29 receptions on 35 targets for 327 yards and a touchdown. His best game came back in Week 2 when he had seven receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown, but he hasn’t quite been able to recreate that performance again this year.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Rondale Moore

Moore has had fewer than 30 receiving yards in the Cardinals' last three games. He doesn’t retain much week-to-week value for fantasy lineups. This week he takes on the San Francisco 49ers defense who are giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. With inconsistent usage and a tough matchup, it is going to be tough to trust Moore this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Moore.