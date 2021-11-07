Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Christian Kirk is in the final year of his rookie deal with the Arizona Cardinals. His career has been very similar to his performance so far this season in the sense that he isn’t able to consistently perform. He will look really good for a stretch of games and then fall back to Earth. Kirk had two straight games with a touchdown prior to last week, but then he only had 46 yards receiving. At another point this year, Kirk had 104 receiving yards in Week 3, but then only had five receiving yards in Week 4. Quarterback Kyler Murray is banged up for the Cardinals matchup with the San Francisco 49ers and this only hurts Kirk’s chances of putting forth a fantasy-relevant week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Christian Kirk

The 49ers' defense is giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Kirk hasn’t been able to perform consistently this season and with Murray dealing with an injury, I don’t really trust him this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Kirk.