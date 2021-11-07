Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals filled a need by bringing in tight end Zach Ertz via a trade. In his first game with the team, Ertz had three receptions on five targets for 66 yards and a touchdown. This was his best performance of the entire 2021 season and it is good to see him getting used in an offense. In his second game with Arizona, he had four receptions on four targets for 42 yards. Even though he didn’t find the endzone in last week’s game, he still is building rapport with quarterback Kyler Murray and figures to be involved moving forward.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

This week, Ertz and the Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers. They are giving up the 10th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. While this isn’t an ideal matchup, a banged-up Murray may mean more check-downs to Ertz which would be beneficial. I think Ertz is still worthy of a start this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Ertz against the 49ers.