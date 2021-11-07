Justin Fields start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears have lost their last three games, but they can draw some positives from those contests. Chief among them is rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ progress. The No. 11 overall pick in this year’s draft had his finest performance of the season during last Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, one on which he hopes to build this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears QB Justin Fields

Just as a passer, Fields demonstrated notable improvement during last week’s game. He completed 19 of his 27 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown with an average depth of target of over 10 yards. Fields’ most impressive moments as a throw came on two completions to tight end Jesse James, one on a rollout to his left for 19 yards and another for an 8-yard score.

Fields, of course, made his biggest splash on a 22-yard touchdown run that saw him run through or around at least four would-be tacklers.

The Steelers haven’t allowed many big rushing plays by quarterbacks this season. Josh Allen rushed for 44 yards on nine carries against them during the season opener, but since then no signal-caller has produced more than 11 yards on the ground versus Pittsburgh. Of course, the Steelers defense hasn’t faced a quarterback like Fields, so greater gains seems likely this week.

Even so, Fields’ inexperience and middling supporting cast make him a fairly risky proposition for fantasy purposes.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Justin Fields.