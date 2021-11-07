Matthew Stafford start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams cruised to a 38-22 victory against the lowly Houston Texans in Week 8. Matthew Stafford went 21-of-32 for 305 yards and three touchdowns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Though he ranks as the overall QB3 in standard fantasy leagues, Stafford has arguably been the most impressive quarterback in the NFL this season. Top-5 in three different categories — passing touchdowns (22), passing yards (2,477) and deep ball completion percentage (47.2) — it cannot be overstated how much better he is in a Rams uniform.

Taking the mantle from Kyler Murray and Josh Allen last week, Stafford is the current favorite to win MVP.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Stafford with confidence.