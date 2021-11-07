Geoff Swaim start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Tennessee Titans tight end Geoff Swaim came out of nowhere last week, posting his best game of the season and helping push the Titans past the Colts for a win. The Titans could sure use another big game from Swaim this week when they take on the Los Angeles Rams, but that’s probably not a thing you should count on for fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TE Geoff Swaim

Swaim caught four passes on five targets last week, both season highs, rolling up 23 yards in the process. He also scored a touchdown, his first of the season. He and MyCole Pruitt were quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s preferred options at the tight end spot over Anthony Firkser.

Now, can you bank on that happening a second time this week? The Rams have given up two touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season. And Swaim’s history suggests that it would not be wise to count on another “big game” like that. The Titans are also likely to have Julio Jones back in the lineup, so the lion’s share of targets should be going to him and AJ Brown outside.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Geoff Swaim.