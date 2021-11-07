Darrel Williams start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Kansas City Chiefs backup running back Darrel Williams has been filling in while starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been on IR with an injury. In Kansas City’s last game, Williams had 13 rushing attempts for 49 yards. A bright spot for Williams was that he caught all six of his targets for an additional 61 yards. His six targets were a season-high for him which just gives him added value in fantasy. Williams has played in all eight games for the Chiefs and is tied for the lead in rushing attempts and is second on the team with rushing yards. He has four rushing touchdowns so far on the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Darrel Williams

Williams and the Chiefs take on the Green Bay Packers this week who are giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing running backs. Williams has FLEX appeal if CEH doesn’t return from IR. Keep an eye on the Chiefs injury report to see exactly what to do with Williams.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Williams if CEH is inactive, SIT Williams if CEH is active.