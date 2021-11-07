Jamycal Hasty start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

This week, the San Francisco 49ers will take on the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals, and they’re going to need all hands on deck for this one. If the Niners do find themselves in a situation where they need to pass more to try and keep pace with the Cardinals, that could mean more looks for running back Jamycal Hasty. However, it might not be enough to juice his fantasy value.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Jamycal Hasty

Hasty is working primarily as the team’s third-down back, catching passes out of the backfield. Last week against the Bears he recorded a season high 29 receiving yards, catching both targets that came his way. He does get a few carries too, but not enough to where he’s going to make a dent in the box score.

Elijah Mitchell is the team’s primary running back. He has been dealing with an injury, so if he sits this week, Hasty could have relevance for fantasy football lineups. Otherwise, he’s best left on the bench.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Jamycal Hasty, unless Mitchell can’t play, in which case Hasty could be a mid-tier flex option.