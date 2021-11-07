Randall Cobb start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

For the second week in a row, the Green Bay Packers will have a compromised offense while taking on an opponent capable of explosive plays. This time around, the Packers’ troubles stem from the absence of Aaron Rodgers, who will miss Sunday’s game after testing positive for COVID-19 and going into a 10-day mandatory quarantine as part of the NFL’s pandemic protocols.

But while Rodgers has gone on the shelf, the Packers could have their full arsenal of wide receivers. That includes Randall Cobb, who stepped up a week ago with Davante Adams and others unavailable.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Randall Cobb

Since returning to Green Bay in late July, Cobb has served as a bit player in the Packers offense. For the first seven games of the season, he garnered more than three targets just once and did not see a ball come his way during the team’s October matchup with the Chicago Bears. That changed in Week 8 with Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Allen Lazard all out due to either COVID protocols or injury. Cobb saw five targets and turned them into two touchdowns.

But Cobb’s production boost appears temporary. Valdes-Scantling has returned to practice and looks ready to come off of IR while Lazard will complete his 10-day mandatory quarantine before Sunday’s game (he went on the COVID list as an unvaccinated close contact, not a positive test). Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said the team remains optimistic that Adams will return this week as well.

With all that firepower on track to return, new starting quarterback Jordan Love probably won’t have many targets leftover for Cobb.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Randall Cobb.