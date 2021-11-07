Marquez Valdes-Scantling start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

While the Green Bay Packers won’t have their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, they should return at least some of the wide receivers that missed Week 8’s tilt with the Arizona Cardinals. That list includes Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who the Packers designated for return from IR and has now practiced for multiple weeks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Valdes-Scantling’s absence hasn’t prevented the Packers from winning games, but it has altered how the offense looks. As the team’s premier deep threat, Valdes-Scantling stretches defenses and opens up the passing game underneath. Without his presence — and especially without Davante Adams this past week — the Packers had to take a more judicious approach with their deep shots.

Assuming Valdes-Scantling plays this week, the consistent vertical element can return to the offense. That would bode well for Jordan Love, the second-year quarterback making his first start in place of Rodgers.

Still, while Valdes-Scantling can open up the passing game, that doesn’t necessarily mean he will see a heavy volume of targets. Adams’ expected return and Love’s inexperience could mean just a few targets against Kansas City. Those could still go for considerable yardage and perhaps scores as well given the performance of the Chiefs defense this season, but Valdes-Scantling looks like a risky start until Rodgers returns or Love proves himself.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Valdes-Scantling.