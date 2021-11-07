AJ Dillon start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

For the second straight week, the Green Bay Packers will take the field with notable absences. This time, starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss the game after a positive test for COVID-19 puts him on the shelf for at least 10 days.

With Rodgers on the shelf, the Packers could again look to their running backs for support.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB AJ Dillon

With the Packers’ passing game compromised a week ago, they gave 38 combined touchdowns to their running backs. That figure included 16 carries for AJ Dillon, who finished with 78 yards in one of his most productive outings of the season.

The situation will look a little different this week, as the Packers’ top wide receivers — including All-Pro Davante Adams — appear on track to play. Instead, Jordan Love will take over under center in Rodgers’ absence. Head coach and offensive play-caller Matt LaFleur will gear the game plan to Love’s skill set, but the drop-off from Rodgers will presumably limit the passing game’s ceiling, at least to some degree.

Accordingly, Dillon could see a decent workload again this week. That might not include 16 touches unless Aaron Jones goes down, but it does make Dillon a viable play in deeper leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Dillon as a FLEX.