Jordan Love start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

A week after pulling off an upset without any of their top three wide receivers, the Green Bay Packers must now figure out a way to win without their starting quarterback. Aaron Rodgers, the reigning MVP, tested positive for COVID-19 this week and will miss at least 10 days as an unvaccinated player. His absence leaves the stage open for 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love to make his first NFL start.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Jordan Love

Love has seen precious little time on an NFL field since joining the Packers in 2020. The NFL canceled the preseason that year due to the ongoing pandemic and the team left him inactive as the third quarterback for the entirety of his rookie campaign. Love did work as the No. 1 quarterback during Rodgers’ protracted offseason standoff with the organization but returned to backup duty when the three-time MVP reported for training camp. Further clouding matters, Love missed some of the 2021 preseason with a shoulder injury.

But while Love’s ability to run the Packers offense remains unclear, he should have more of a supporting cast than Rodgers did a week ago. Head coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that they remain hopeful that wide receiver Davante Adams will return from the COVID list later in the week. Meanwhile, deep-threat wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling has returned to practice with an IR-return designation and appears on track to play. Perhaps most importantly, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari has entered his third week of practice since landing on the PUP list to start the season and could make his 2021 debut on Sunday.

Those additional weapons won’t mitigate the drop-off from Rodgers to Love, but the matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs defense lowers the bar. The Chiefs enter the week ranked 31st by Football Outsiders’ DVOA and nearly allowed Daniel Jones and the New York Giants to pull off the upset last Monday.

Accordingly, Love and the situation could keep most of the Packers’ skill-position players relevant in fantasy. However, fantasy managers should wait before putting Love in their lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Jordan Love.