Derrick Gore start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Derrick Gore ran his way into the hearts of fantasy managers with his performance in last week’s game. He only ran the ball 11 times, but he scored a touchdown and had 48 total yards. It wasn’t the end result that was impressive, but it was the confidence he showed in running the ball in just his second game of the season. Unfortunately for Gore, there are a few bodies in front of him in the Kansas City depth chart for running backs. Starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been on IR, but is hopeful to come back this week and teammates Darrel Williams and Jerrick McKinnon have also been getting snaps. Gore likely had his moment of the season, but there is still hope he can make a move up the depth chart.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Derrick Gore

Gore doesn’t have much fantasy value in Kansas City’s game against the Green Bay Packers this week. They are giving up the 17th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs so it isn’t an outright good matchup. If CEH isn’t able to go there is some value here, but I don’t think Gore is worth a lineup spot this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Gore.