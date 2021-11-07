Mecole Hardman start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs offense hasn’t been as fruitful this season as it has been in years past. The stars of the offense still retain week-to-week value, but that doesn’t apply to wide receiver Mecole Hardman. Hardman has been the third passing option in the Chiefs offense through eight games this year. He has brought in 35 receptions on 47 targets for 352 yards and a touchdown. His last game was his second-best of the season as he caught five of seven targets for 63 yards. This week, he and the Chiefs take on the Green Bay Packers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

Green Bay’s defense is giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. This doesn't bode well for Hardman. The Chiefs are needing to get their offense under control and that is going to start with quarterback Patrick Mahomes getting on the same page with both Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Hardman is the odd man out and is a better real-life football player than a fantasy player at this time.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Hardman.