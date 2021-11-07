Byron Pringle start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs offense looks like a shell of the team that won the AFC last year. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes just isn’t passing the eye test to the standard we have come to expect from him. This has limited the explosiveness of the offense as well as the fantasy relevance of the exterior players. One such player is wide receiver, Byron Pringle. He is in his fourth season and heads into Week 9 with the fourth-most targets and receiving yards on the team. In his last game, Pringle only had one reception on two targets for 12 yards. He has had more than three targets just twice so far this year.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Byron Pringle

Pringle and the Chiefs take on the Green Bay Packers. They are giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Pringle has a bad matchup and has inconsistent involvement in the passing game. This is not an equation for success.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Pringle this week.