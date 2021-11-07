Travis Kelce start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce doesn’t usually get a start/sit article because he is usually a no-brainer starter. Unfortunately, the Chiefs offense has been looking like a shadow of itself recently and it hasn’t been as productive. In his last game, Kelce had four receptions on six targets for only 27 yards. As strong as his season started, he hasn’t found the endzone since Week 5 and has scored only one touchdown in the last six games. He is still heavily involved in the offense as he has double-digit targets in three of his last four games.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

It is not time to hit the panic button on Travis Kelce as a fantasy manager. His target share is honestly absurd and he remains the top tight end in fantasy football. He has had a bit of a rough stretch, but that shouldn’t see him sitting on the bench of a fantasy lineup. The Green Bay Packers aren’t an exceptional matchup, but Kelce is an exceptional talent still worthy of faith.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Kelce.