Jimmy Garoppolo start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers are still going with Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback, leaving rookie Justin Field holding the clipboard. At some point that’s going to change, but not for their Week 9 game against the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo had a solid outing last week against the hapless Chicago Bears. He completed 17 passes on 28 attempts for a total of 322 yards. He didn’t throw any touchdowns or interceptions, but he did score twice on the ground.

Garoppolo’s ceiling is pretty low this season. He’s never had more than two touchdowns in a game, and he’s only thrown for a pair of touchdown passes once this season. You can’t really count on him to score on the ground either. The Cardinals also happen to be pretty good at keeping opposing quarterbacks in check, giving up the third-fewest fantasy points on average each week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Jimmy Garoppolo.