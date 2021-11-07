Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Last week was a good week for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. However, what constitutes a “good” week is relative, especially in this case. Aiyuk’s good week is still not enough to give him much attention in fantasy football lineups for a Week 9 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk saw a season-high seven targets last week against the Chicago Bears. He caught four of them, matching a season-high in that department, and turned those into 45 yards, which was also a season-high. That should tell you all you need to know about Aiyuk’s season so far.

The 49ers are apt to be throwing the ball this week, chasing points against the Cardinals. But with Aiyuk’s struggles and limited role in the offense, it’s best to avoid him in your fantasy leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Brandon Aiyuk this week.