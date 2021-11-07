Adrian Peterson start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

There’s just no way to replace what Derrick Henry was doing on the field so far this season. Still, the Tennessee Titans need a run game, so to replace Henry while he’s out, they brought in ageless veteran Adrian Peterson to carry the load. So just how successful can he be, and more relevant for this outlet, is he worthy of a spot in your fantasy football lineup?

Peterson was a free agent until the Titans came calling, so he hasn’t played a snap since his stint with the Lions last season. He did alright there, averaging close to four yards per carry last season. He’s obviously not going to do what Henry was doing, but it looks like he’s going to slot right in as Tennessee’s early-down, between-the-tackles running back. And that makes him fantasy relevant.

He’s got a tough matchup against the Rams defense this week. And Jeremy McNichols is going to be the team’s primary pass-catcher out of the backfield, which could shave off a few totes for AP.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Titans' offense is still built around the run, and that’s going to make Adrian Peterson worth a start this week on volume alone.