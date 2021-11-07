Julio Jones start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones looks like he’s on track to return to action this week. The Titans can certainly use him as they gear up for a brutal road game against the Los Angeles Rams without running back Derrick Henry to keep defenses honest.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Julio Jones

Jones missed last week’s game because of a nagging hamstring injury that’s been bothering him since training camp. But he was back at practice on Wednesday, trending in the right direction for suiting up on Sunday night. When he has played, Jones hasn’t done much statistically. In his last outing, in Week 7 against the Chiefs, he caught two passes on four targets for 38 yards. He’s only topped 60 yards in a game once this season, and he still hasn’t scored a touchdown.

But without Henry, the Titans are going to have to lean on their passing game more. AJ Brown will command most of the attention from the Rams secondary, which could open Jones for a decent outing.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Julio Jones is worth a spot in fantasy football lineups this week.