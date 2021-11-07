Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is going to have to shoulder a much heavier load without MVP-candidate Derrick Henry forcing defenses to stack the box. Tannehill certainly has his work cut out for him this week in a tough Sunday night showdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill threw multiple touchdown passes last week for only the second time this season. Against the Colts, he threw for 265 yards with three touchdowns and two picks, a nearly identical line to the last time he faced the Colts this season. The thing to pay attention to here are the interceptions, one came with pressure on him.

That’s going to be a real problem against the Rams, who just upgraded their pass rush with addition of Von Miller this week. The Rams defense has allowed just nine passing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks this season while picking them off 11 times so far. The odds don’t favor Tannehill this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Ryan Tannehill.