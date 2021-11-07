Jeremy McNichols start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

How do you replace a guy like Derrick Henry? Well, you don’t. You just have to kind of patchwork a platoon together, which is what the Tennessee Titans are going to do. Newly signed Adrian Peterson will handle most of the early down work between the tackles, while Jeremy McNichols could see an uptick in his workload as a pass catcher out of the backfield.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB Jeremy McNichols

With Henry in the midst of an MVP campaign, we haven’t seen much of McNichols this season. He caught three passes last week for a total of 33 yards, and he had a game earlier this season where he hauled in eight for 74 yards. But with Henry out now and Peterson coming off the street in his late thirties, McNichols is expected to get more work.

The Titans play the Rams this week, a brutal first step into life without Derrick Henry. But they have given up a total of 60 receptions and 399 receiving yards to opposing running backs this season. McNichols’ increased workload and his role catching passes makes him a decent option in PPR leagues, less so in standard formats.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

McNichols is a decent flex option this week.