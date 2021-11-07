Darrell Henderson start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams scored five touchdowns through three quarters against the Houston Texans in Week 9. Darrell Henderson capitalized on the easy matchup, and will face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Darrell Henderson

Henderson carried the ball 14 times for 90 yards and found the end zone twice — a short pass from Matthew Stafford, and the other on a goal-line run in a 38-22 rout of the Texans. He’s having the best season of his three-year career, and ranks just on the brink of the top-10 for fantasy football RBs with 15.3 points per game in standard-scoring formats.

The Rams made an interesting trade for Sony Michel in August, rendering the debate between him and Henderson for starting running back. And since Week 1, the secret’s out on Sean McVay’s preferable backfield weapon.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Henderson.