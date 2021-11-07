Sony Michel start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams toppled the Houston Texans last Sunday, and face the Derrick Henry-less Tennessee Titans in Week 9. Sony Michel looks to get more opportunities against a defense that has allowed 939 total yards to opposing running backs this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Sony Michel

Michel had nine carries for 42 yards, but only played 30 percent of snaps in the win over Houston. His best performance was a 20-carry, 67-yard game in Week 3 when the Rams were without Darrell Henderson. Since that time, though, Michel has failed to rush for 50-plus yards; the receiving production nonexistent. If Michel is your only Rams running back rostered, it might be wise for fantasy managers to scour the waiver field for a more suitable asset.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bench Michel.