Sony Michel start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Sony Michel ahead of the Los Angeles Rams Week 9 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

By Derek Hryn
&nbsp;Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) is tackled during the third quarter by Houston Texans cornerback Tavierre Thomas (37) and punter Cameron Johnston (11) at NRG Stadium. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams toppled the Houston Texans last Sunday, and face the Derrick Henry-less Tennessee Titans in Week 9. Sony Michel looks to get more opportunities against a defense that has allowed 939 total yards to opposing running backs this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Sony Michel

Michel had nine carries for 42 yards, but only played 30 percent of snaps in the win over Houston. His best performance was a 20-carry, 67-yard game in Week 3 when the Rams were without Darrell Henderson. Since that time, though, Michel has failed to rush for 50-plus yards; the receiving production nonexistent. If Michel is your only Rams running back rostered, it might be wise for fantasy managers to scour the waiver field for a more suitable asset.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bench Michel.

