Robert Woods start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams have been quite successful as a pass-first team in the 2021-22 campaign. They should be able to keep the momentum going against the Tennessee Titans’ bottom-barrel secondary unit in Week 9. Robert Woods is coming off his best fantasy football performance with 57 total yards and two touchdowns in the Rams’ 38-22 win over the Houston Texans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Robert Woods

Woods enters the matchup just inside the top-20 list of fantasy football receivers this season — hauling in 38 catches for 458 yards and four touchdowns. Though it’s mostly been the Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp show on a weekly basis, Woods is still managing to produce solid numbers. Luckily for the ninth-year wideout, the Rams have been the fifth-highest scoring offense in the NFL with 30.6 points per contest.

Woods’ foot injury will be something to monitor before the 8:20 p.m. kickoff, but he’s utterly done enough to be labeled a WR2/WR3/flex fantasy asset.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Woods if he’s active.