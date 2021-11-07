Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams’ victory was never in doubt against the Houston Texans in Week 8, scoring 38 unanswered points through three quarters. Tyler Higbee lined up on only 69 percent of snaps, but should return to his normal workload in a tougher matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

Higbee has been decent in his role as the primary tight end this season for the Rams, but his steady average of 3.7 catches for 34.1 yards to this point has likely behooved fantasy managers to search for better options on the waiver wire.

Though he faced limited opportunities to make a splash in the offensive game plan with the affair getting out of hand early last Sunday, Higbee is a dependable, yet disappointing option at tight end for fantasy managers thus far. This weekend’s matchup for the Rams should give more insight on where Higbee’s trending for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Higbee against a weak Titans secondary.