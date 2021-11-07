Van Jefferson start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Houston Texans handily last Sunday, but have a much tougher task against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. Van Jefferson looks to take advantage of a defensive secondary that previously allowed 231 yards and three touchdowns to receivers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Van Jefferson

The Rams recently had a turning of the tide in their receiving corps. After releasing DeSean Jackson on Tuesday, the path is clear for Jefferson to be officially labeled as the No. 3 wideout next to Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

Jefferson has been gaining steam in the offense over the last two games — hauling in seven catches for a combined 131 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jefferson is a WR3/flex with plenty of upside against the Titans.