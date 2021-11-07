Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football this week. Tight end Pat Freiermuth was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. It was unsure how quickly he would take on a big role in this offense, but he’s their guy now.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

Freiermuth started off the season slow, however, he’s become a big part of the offense over the past few weeks. This season, he’s caught 22 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns. It’s surprising how quickly Eric Ebron became non-existent in this offense.

The Chicago Bears passing defense allows 232.5 yards per game on average this season, which ranks 11th in all of the NFL. They’ve also been excellent against tight ends. They haven't allowed a tight end over 10 receiving yards in the past three weeks. I don't expect a big week out of Freiermuth.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Freiermuth should sit.