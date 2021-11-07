Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football this week. Following his big rookie season, everybody expected a breakout season from wide receiver Chase Claypool this year. He’s not having the season everyone expected.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Chase Claypool

In six games, Claypool has 26 receptions for 403 yards and just one touchdown. After scoring nine receiving touchdowns last year, it’s extremely surprising to see him with just one near the midway point of this season. If the Steelers want to make the playoffs, they will need more out of Claypool down the stretch.

The Chicago Bears passing defense allows 232.5 yards per game on average this season, which ranks 11th in all of the NFL. This could be a game where Claypool puts up some big numbers as the focus will be on Johnson, however, I don't see him doing too much.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Claypool should sit.