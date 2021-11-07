Diontae Johnson start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football this week. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson has been the top receiver on this Steelers team by far. He has been great as long as he’s healthy and he’s been that way as of late.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

In six games (missed one due to injury), Johnson has 40 receptions for 474 yards and three touchdowns. He’s been targeted 10+ times in every game except for one this season. When JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the season with injury, it was known that Johnson would need to take on an even bigger role than before. He’s given the Steelers everything they’ve needed and more.

The Chicago Bears passing defense allows 232.5 yards per game on average this season, which ranks 11th in all of the NFL. Their defense will have their hands full this week with both Najee Harris and Johnson. I expect both of those guys to put up a ton of fantasy points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Johnson should start this week.