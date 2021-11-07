Najee Harris start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football this week. When they drafted running back Najee Harris this offseason, they were bashed for not drafting an offensive lineman. Harris has been the main bright spot on this Steelers offense so far this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Najee Harris

On the season, Harris has rushed for 479 yards and three touchdowns. He’s made a ton of plays in the passing game as well as he has 37 receptions for 273 yards and two touchdowns. What’s been extremely impressive is his ball security as he’s yet to fumble. Harris has been a significant factor in their three-game winning streak in the past few weeks.

The Chicago Bears run defense is allowing 125 yards per game on average which ranks 25th in all of the NFL. They will have their hands full on Monday and there is a good chance that Harris has a breakout game. I think there is a good chance he rushes for 100+ yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Harris should start this week.