Ben Roethlisberger start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football this week. Coming into the season, it was known that this could be quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s final season in the NFL. Many people were bashing him after the first few weeks, however, he’s played much better football as of late.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

On the season, Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,781 yards and eight touchdowns with four interceptions. This is also the most confident Pittsburgh has been all season as they've won three in a row and are coming off a major divisional win. Rookie running back Najee Harris has been a huge help to Roethlisberger and the offense.

The Chicago Bears passing defense allows 232.5 yards per game on average this season, which ranks 11th in all of the NFL. In their past two games, they’ve struggled a bit. The Bears defensive line has 21 sacks so far this season which is the fourth most in the NFL. Roethlisberger has struggled a ton against pressure so that will be something to look out for Monday night.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Roethlisberger should sit this week.