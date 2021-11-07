Cole Kmet start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Tight end Cole Kmet finally has been able to take over the starting tight end role on the Chicago Bears. Last year, he was dealing with veteran Jimmy Graham in front of him, but he has been much more involved than Graham this year. Kmet still isn’t fantasy-relevant, but he is on his way. In his last game, he had three receptions for only 24 yards. He hasn’t found the endzone yet this year and he doesn’t have 50 yards receiving in a game. He does rank third on the Bears for receptions, targets and receiving yards so Kmet is seeing his workload increase.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TE Cole Kmet

This week, the Bears take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are giving up the 12th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. I think the future is bright for Kmet, but that doesn’t apply to this week. The matchup isn’t terrible, but it certainly isn’t good. It is hard to put much faith in the passing game for Chicago so there should be better options available.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Kmet.