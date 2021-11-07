 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Darnell Mooney start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Darnell Mooney ahead of the Chicago Bears Week 9 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By TeddyRicketson
Darnell Mooney #11 of the Chicago Bears runs after making a catch during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on October 31, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The 49eres defeated the Bears 33-22. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney has been one of the few bright spots for the Chicago Bears. While usual star receiver Allen Robinson has struggled, Mooney has tried to pick up the slack the best that he can. In his last game, Mooney had six receptions on nine targets for 64 yards. He has at least five targets in all but one game this season and he leads the team in receptions, targets and receiving yards. On the year, Mooney has 33 receptions on 53 targets for 409 yards and a touchdown. He continues to improve his rapport with rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Darnell Mooney

Chicago takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers this week as part of Monday Night Football. The Steelers are giving up the 10th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. This is a solid matchup for Mooney and I think his usage keeps him relevant this week and he should still get some good work.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Mooney this week.

