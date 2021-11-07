 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Allen Robinson start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Allen Robinson ahead of the Chicago Bears Week 9 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears reacts after his catch for a first down against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of a game at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson has to be one of the biggest disappointments in the fantasy season so far. Going from being one of the most consistent wide receivers in the league, he has been rendered irrelevant this year. He is still second on the Bears in receptions, targets and receiving yards, but the numbers just aren’t translating to fantasy relevancy. In Robinson’s last game, he had three receptions on four targets for 21 yards. He hasn’t scored since Week 2 and he hasn’t had more than 63 yards in a single game this season. Through Chicago's eight games this season, Robinson has 26 receptions on 44 targets for 271 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Allen Robinson

The Pittsburgh Steelers are giving up the 10th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Robinson heads into Week 9 as the overall WR63 in half-PPR scoring formats. He isn’t doing anything at the moment that instills any confidence for fantasy lineups so don’t trust him in lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Robinson.

