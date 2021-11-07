Khalil Herbert start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Chicago Bears backup running back Khalil Herbert has been filling in for starter David Montgomery while he has been on IR. The rookie out of Virginia Tech has performed well for Chicago in his three games as the lead back. Most recently, he had 23 carries for 72 yards in the team’s loss last week. On the year, Herbert has 81 rushes for 351 yards and a touchdown and he has added nine receptions on 10 targets for 44 more yards.

Fantasy managers would like to see him more involved in the passing game especially because the Bears have struggled in that area recently. This week, they travel to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers for Monday Night Football. However, we might see Montgomery back in the picture. The team opened his practice window earlier this week and on Saturday, head coach Matt Nagy said he had a “really good chance” to play on Monday, per NBC Sports Chicago.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB Khalil Herbert

If Montgomery does not play, Herbert has solid flex appeal in fantasy lineups. He has four straight games with at least 72 rushing yards and the only way to increase his value would either be more involved in the passing game or if he can find the endzone more consistently.

Even if Montgomery is activated, odds seem decent he is not getting a full workload. He would cut into Herbert’s work, but it is unclear how much so.

It’s also worth noting, the Steelers present a tough matchup this week. They are giving up the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. They just held Nick Chubb to 7.4 fantasy points so it isn’t going to be an easy game for Herbert.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

This is a judgement call. If Montgomery were not playing, the play would be to flex Herbert because of volume. With Montgomery coming back, you have to decide if the risk is worth the reward with Herbert. We would lean still flexing him, but it’s a tougher call with Montgomery in the picture.