How to watch Packers vs. Chiefs NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Packers will not have quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he tested positive for COVID. Rodgers’ status as unvaccinated got out this week despite some concealing from him early on, creating a PR firestorm for the team. Jordan Love has bided his time as the backup and is ready to get to work against a suspect Kansas City defense. He’ll have Davante Adams back in the fold after the wide receiver missed last week due to COVID.

The Chiefs got a win over the Giants Monday, but did not look good doing so. There’s something off with this group, which has won back-to-back AFC championships. After being humbled in the Super Bowl, many people felt Patrick Mahomes and this offense would be on a war path. Instead, it’s been a turnover frenzy coupled with bad defense. Something has to be fixed fast for Kansas City to get back to the Super Bowl for a third straight season.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Packers +250, Chiefs -320