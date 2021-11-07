How to watch Cardinals vs. 49ers NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Cardinals might be without starting quarterback Kyler Murray and staring wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for this contest, which would be a tough blow for Arizona’s offense. Murray is the MVP frontrunner and Hokpins remains one of the league’s top receivers. Look for Arizona’s defense to step up in the event these two offensive centerpieces are out.

The 49ers are looking to make it consecutive victories after a 33-22 win over the Bears last week. Deebo Samuel has emerged this year as the one of the league’s most productive receivers and San Francisco should get George Kittle back as well. Jimmy Garoppolo has been solid in the last few weeks but there’s still a chance Trey Lance gets some action in this game.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Cardinals +125, 49ers -145