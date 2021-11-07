Opening odds for Week 11 of the college football season

Here are the latest opening lines for Week 11 of the 2021 college football season at opening from Circa Sports.
No. 1 Georgia vs. Tennessee
Point spread: Georgia -21
Point total: 54.5
No. 2 Cincinnati vs. South Florida
Point spread: Cinci -23
Point total: 57.5
New Mexico State vs. No. 3 Alabama
Point spread: Bama -50
Point total: 67.5
No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 18 Baylor
Point spread: Oklahoma -5
Point total: 51.5
Washington State vs. No. 5 Oregon
Point spread: Oregon -14.5
Point total: 58.5
Purdue vs. No. 6 Ohio State
Point spread: Ohio State -19
Point total: 66.5
No. 7 Notre Dame vs. Virginia
Point spread: ND -4.5
Point total: 63.5
Maryland vs. No. 8 Michigan State
Point spread: MSU -14
Point total: 63
No. 9 Michigan vs. No. 23 Penn State
Point spread: Penn State -1
Point total: 51=
TCU vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State
Point spread: OKSU -12.5
Point total: 56.5
No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 12 Ole Miss
Point spread: A&M -1
Point total: 56.5
No. 21 NC State vs. No. 13 Wake Forest
Point spread: Wake -2
Point total: 67.5
Southern Miss vs. No. 15 UTSA
Point spread: UTSA -31
Point total: 56.5
Mississippi State vs. No. 16 Auburn
Point spread: Auburn -4
Point total: 53.5
No. 17 Houston vs. Temple
Point spread: Houston -24
Point total: 55.5
Minnesota vs. No. 19 Iowa
Point spread: Iowa -6.5
Point total: 37.5
Northwestern vs. No. 20 Wisconsin
Point spread: Wisconsin -23.5
Point total: 41
Georgia State vs. No. 22 Coastal Carolina
Point spread: Coastal -9.5
Point total: 52
North Carolina vs. No. 25 Pittsburgh
Point spread: UNC -5
Point total: 73.5
Nevada vs. San Diego State
Point spread: Pick ‘em
Point total: 46.5
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.