Opening odds for Week 11 of the college football season

Here are the latest opening lines for Week 11 of the 2021 college football season at opening from Circa Sports.

Point spread: Georgia -21

Point total: 54.5

Point spread: Cinci -23

Point total: 57.5

New Mexico State vs. No. 3 Alabama

Point spread: Bama -50

Point total: 67.5

Point spread: Oklahoma -5

Point total: 51.5

Point spread: Oregon -14.5

Point total: 58.5

Point spread: Ohio State -19

Point total: 66.5

No. 7 Notre Dame vs. Virginia

Point spread: ND -4.5

Point total: 63.5

Maryland vs. No. 8 Michigan State

Point spread: MSU -14

Point total: 63

Point spread: Penn State -1

Point total: 51=

Point spread: OKSU -12.5

Point total: 56.5

Point spread: A&M -1

Point total: 56.5

Point spread: Wake -2

Point total: 67.5

Point spread: UTSA -31

Point total: 56.5

Point spread: Auburn -4

Point total: 53.5

No. 17 Houston vs. Temple

Point spread: Houston -24

Point total: 55.5

Point spread: Iowa -6.5

Point total: 37.5

Point spread: Wisconsin -23.5

Point total: 41

Georgia State vs. No. 22 Coastal Carolina

Point spread: Coastal -9.5

Point total: 52

Point spread: UNC -5

Point total: 73.5

Point spread: Pick ‘em

Point total: 46.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.