Texas A&M rises, Michigan State falls ahead in Week 11 AP Poll

The newest AP poll is here and we have some interesting movement in this week’s Top 25.

Texas A&M and Auburn were the only two ranked teams to play another ranked team this week, as the Aggies moved up to No. 11 with the win, while the Tigers fell four spots to No. 16. Cincinnati, Oregon, and Ohio State all survived close games and enter this week at No. 2, No. 5, and No. 6 respectively. Oregon and Ohio State both moved up one notch from last week’s poll as well.

Oklahoma had their bye and remained at No. 4. Notre Dame, Michigan, and Oklahoma State all rolled in their wins and are now No. 7, No. 9. and No. 10. San Diego State. Pittsburgh got back into the win column and moved up to No. 25, still pretty far down for a team that might end up as the ACC champion.

With as many upsets as we saw, there were plenty of falls as well. Purdue took down Michigan State causing the Spartans to fall to No. 8 from No. 5. North Carolina beat Wake Forest in a strange non-conference game, and the Demon Deacons fell to No. 13 from No. 10. Baylor lost a Big 12 game to TCU and the Bears fell to No. 18. Mississippi State is going to be holding open tryouts for a kicker after losing to Arkansas and falling out of the poll.

Kentucky, Minnesota and Fresno State also lost this week to fall outside the Top 25.

Here is the complete AP Poll for Week 11 of 2021 College Football: