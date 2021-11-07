 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Texas A&M rises, Michigan State falls ahead in Week 11 AP Poll

We take a look at the Week 11 AP Poll and breakdown the biggest movements in the rankings.

By TeddyRicketson and Collin Sherwin
Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) drops back to pass the ball in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Ross-Ade Stadium Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The newest AP poll is here and we have some interesting movement in this week’s Top 25.

Texas A&M and Auburn were the only two ranked teams to play another ranked team this week, as the Aggies moved up to No. 11 with the win, while the Tigers fell four spots to No. 16. Cincinnati, Oregon, and Ohio State all survived close games and enter this week at No. 2, No. 5, and No. 6 respectively. Oregon and Ohio State both moved up one notch from last week’s poll as well.

Oklahoma had their bye and remained at No. 4. Notre Dame, Michigan, and Oklahoma State all rolled in their wins and are now No. 7, No. 9. and No. 10. San Diego State. Pittsburgh got back into the win column and moved up to No. 25, still pretty far down for a team that might end up as the ACC champion.

With as many upsets as we saw, there were plenty of falls as well. Purdue took down Michigan State causing the Spartans to fall to No. 8 from No. 5. North Carolina beat Wake Forest in a strange non-conference game, and the Demon Deacons fell to No. 13 from No. 10. Baylor lost a Big 12 game to TCU and the Bears fell to No. 18. Mississippi State is going to be holding open tryouts for a kicker after losing to Arkansas and falling out of the poll.

Kentucky, Minnesota and Fresno State also lost this week to fall outside the Top 25.

Here is the complete AP Poll for Week 11 of 2021 College Football:

AP Poll Week 11

Ranking Team Last Week Points (1st)
Ranking Team Last Week Points (1st)
1 Georgia (9-0) 1 1,575 (63)
2 Cincinnati (9-0) 2 1,440
3 Alabama (8-1) 3 1,436
4 Oklahoma (9-0) 4 1,406
5 Oregon (8-1) 7 1,319
6 Ohio State (8-1) 6 1,293
7 Notre Dame (8-1) 8 1,139
8 Michigan State (8-1) 5 1,096
9 Michigan (8-1) 9 1,072
10 Oklahoma State (8-1) 11 1,038
11 Texas A&M (7-2) 13 1,006
12 Ole Miss (7-2) 15 837
13 Wake Forest (8-1) 10 763
14 Brigham Young (8-2) 17 636
15 UTSA (9-0) 16 606
16 Auburn (6-3) 12 478
17 Houston (8-1) 20 467
18 Baylor (7-2) 14 464
19 Iowa (7-2) 19 437
20 Wisconsin (6-3) NR 286
21 North Carolina State (7-2) 268
22 Coastal Carolina (8-1) 21 264
23 Penn State (6-3) 22 245
24 Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1) 24 208
25 Pittsburgh (7-2) NR 194

