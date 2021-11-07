No. 25 Pitt vs. North Carolina odds heading into game week

The ACC Coastal race is far from over and we have a big division showdown as the North Carolina Tar Heels travel to Heinz Field to meet the Pittsburgh Panthers on Thursday, November 11th at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Tar Heels (5-4, 3-3 ACC) are coming off a rare non-conference win against Wake Forest even though they are both in the ACC. Weirdness aside, running back Ty Chandler had a career day as he ran the ball 22 times for 213 yards and four touchdowns.

The Panthers (7-2, 4-1 ACC) got back into the win column with a big victory over Duke. Quarterback Kenny Pickett added to his highlight tape for draft scouts as he threw for 416 yards and three touchdowns and ran for an additional 57 yards and another touchdown.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Pitt -5

Total: 73.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.