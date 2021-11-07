No. 2 Cincinnati vs. USF odds heading into game week

The Cincinnati Bearcats will look to rack up more “style points” when heading down to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to meet the USF Bulls on Friday, November 12th at 6:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN2.

The Bearcats (9-0, 5-0 American) are needing to win bigger than they did last week against Tulsa to impress the CFP committee. Senior wide receiver Alec Pierce had five receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown in the win.

The Bulls (2-7, 1-4 American) did their best to hang with Houston last week but ended up falling 54-42 despite two special teams touchdowns. In the loss, junior wide receiver Xavier Weaver had six receptions for 105 yards, a season-high for him. USF gave up more than 10 yards per play with the outcome in doubt, and their defense provided all the resistance of lightly-moistened tissue paper.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Cincinnati -23

Total: 57.5

