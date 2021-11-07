No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 18 Baylor odds heading into game week

The Oklahoma Sooners return from a bye and hit the road to meet the Baylor Bears in Waco, TX, on Saturday, November 13th at 12 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on Fox.

The Sooners (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) should be well-rested coming off a bye week, but most recently they rolled over Texas Tech, 52-21. In the game, quarterback Caleb Williams had 402 yards passing and six touchdowns.

The Bears (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) are coming off their second Big 12 loss, this one being a two-point loss to TCU. Senior wide receiver Tyquan Thornton had five receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Oklahoma -6

Total: 64.5

